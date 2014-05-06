Hempstead board to decide on $16.66M in bonds

The Hempstead Town board plans to hold several hearings Tuesday to consider issuing bonds totaling nearly $16.66 million to fund facility improvements, vehicles and equipment for special districts.

The board will consider the East Meadow Water District¹s proposal to fund

an upgrade of facilities and equipment for an estimated maximum of $3.8

million. The board will also hold a hearing on the Levittown Water

District¹s plan to upgrade facilities and equipment for as much as $2.96

million.

The Hewlett Parking District is proposing spending a maximum of $2.7

million on parking field reconstruction. And the Town of Hempstead Park

District is looking to make facility upgrades for as much as $2.6 million.

A maximum of $2.03 million would be used by the Town of Hempstead Refuse

Disposal District for facility upgrades, vehicle purchases and equipment.

The board will also consider authorizing the Roosevelt Field

Water District¹s $2 million proposal to upgrade its facilities and

equipment.

Also to be considered is whether to approve up to $365,000 for equipment

upgrades and the purchase of an aerial truck for the Town of Hempstead

Street Lighting District, as well as a maximum of $200,000 for the

Franklin Square Park District for facility upgrades.

