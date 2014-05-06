Hempstead board to decide on $16.66M in bonds
The Hempstead Town board plans to hold several hearings Tuesday to consider issuing bonds totaling nearly $16.66 million to fund facility improvements, vehicles and equipment for special districts.
The board will consider the East Meadow Water District¹s proposal to fund
an upgrade of facilities and equipment for an estimated maximum of $3.8
million. The board will also hold a hearing on the Levittown Water
District¹s plan to upgrade facilities and equipment for as much as $2.96
million.
The Hewlett Parking District is proposing spending a maximum of $2.7
million on parking field reconstruction. And the Town of Hempstead Park
District is looking to make facility upgrades for as much as $2.6 million.
A maximum of $2.03 million would be used by the Town of Hempstead Refuse
Disposal District for facility upgrades, vehicle purchases and equipment.
The board will also consider authorizing the Roosevelt Field
Water District¹s $2 million proposal to upgrade its facilities and
equipment.
Also to be considered is whether to approve up to $365,000 for equipment
upgrades and the purchase of an aerial truck for the Town of Hempstead
Street Lighting District, as well as a maximum of $200,000 for the
Franklin Square Park District for facility upgrades.
The board will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, adjacent to Hempstead Town Hall.