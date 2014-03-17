Hempstead groups set education forums

A coalition of Hempstead Village community organizations will host a series of community education forums about efforts to improve Hempstead schools. The meetings will be in the community room of the Hempstead Public Library, 155 Nichols Ct.

The first forum on the Hempstead school district and its school board will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Issues to be discussed include school board transparency and accountability, and budgeting.

The second forum will be at 6:30 p.m. March 25. The discussion will include the district’s dropout rate, graduation rate and implications of the new Common Core standards.

The third forum will be at 6:30 p.m. April 3, on the need for more extracurricular activities, resources and support services.

For more information, call Steve McFarland at 516-366-0259 or email Steve.McFarland@maketheroadny.org.