Hempstead Town sanitation election to be held Thursday

Four candidates are running in the Town of Hempstead's Sanitary District 2 election Thursday.

The district serves about 55,000 residents and businesses in Baldwin, Rockville Centre, South Hempstead, as well as parts of Uniondale and Freeport.

Incumbent Brian O’Connor is running unopposed for a five-year term.

Three people are vying for a four-year term for the seat of Dennis Meekins, who died in January. Carl DeHaney was appointed as an interim commissioner and is running against challengers Michael Guerriere and Ralph Rose.

Each commissioner post pays $7,500 annually. The district has an annual budget of about $12 million.

Polls will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Polling places are at the Sanitary District 2 Building, 2080 Grand Ave., Baldwin; Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, 196 W. Centennial Ave., Roosevelt; and William S. Covert Elementary, 379 Willow St., Hempstead.

An earlier version of this story misspelled the name Brian O’Connor.