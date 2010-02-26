Henry Schein signs deal to distribute oral-appliance sanitizer

Melville-based Henry Schein Inc. said Friday that it has signed a deal to become the exclusive distributor of a dental-sanitizing device for sports mouth guards, retainers, dentures and night guards.

MRSA, staph and strep bacteria on any athletic mouth guard or other dental devices will be eliminated with the sanitizing device, Henry Schein said in a news release.

Henry Schein made a deal with the maker, BrainPad, to become the exclusive distributor for the United States and Canada for the device, called NatureZone.

The NatureZone device can "quickly, safely and effectively disinfect, sanitize and deodorize oral appliances including mouth guards, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more," the news release said.

"Equipped with a unique, patented ultraviolet light and ozone ion technology, NatureZone kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses that can lead to MRSA, Staph, and Strep bacteria on any oral appliance in less than three minutes."

Tim Sullivan, president of Henry Schein Dental, said, "Mouth guards that provide critical protection for athletes and important oral health appliances such as retainers and dentures can pose a significant health risk due to the serious pathogens these appliances can harbor."

Henry Schein Inc. is a leading international supplier for medical, dental and veterinary offices.