Herricks uses Facebook to ensure no two prom dresses are alike

Herricks High School prides itself in its diverse student body. From top hats to sequins, students also enjoyed showing off their individuality through their fashion choices during Monday’s prom at the Venetian Yacht Club in Babylon. Zaynam Mossolem, 17, stole the show with her head-to-toe pink ensemble.

“We all want to dress differently,” Mossolem said.

Her senior class created a Facebook group where students posted pictures of their dresses, so no two girls would dress alike.

“For me, it’s a fashion show,” said Jane Modoono, who has been principal at Herricks for the last 12 years. “I always want to see what people are wearing.”

Mossolem purchased her flowing pink dress at a department store four years ago, but she didn’t know she would wear it to her senior prom at the time. She found earrings, a necklace, and headscarf from Jamaica, Queens, in the exact shade of pink as her prom gown.

“Everything has to match,” she said.

Modoono said that more than half of the students at Herricks High School are of Asian descent, with many of the students’ parents coming from China, India, Korea, and Pakistan. Students may enjoy each other’s fashion choices, but Modoono says the young people embracing differences is nothing new.

“It’s like a dream school,” said Moodono. “The children come from different backgrounds but they all respect and enjoy each other.”