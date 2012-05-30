Hess leads E. Hampton over Sayville

Kathryn Hess had two hits, including a solo home run that sparked a six-run second inning for third-seeded East Hampton as it topped No. 1 Sayville, 8-4, in Game 1 of a Suffolk Class A best-of-three final.

East Hampton (17-5) scored all six of its second-inning runs with two outs.

Ellie Cassel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win and Casey Waleko struck out five and allowed six hits to pick up the win. Game 2 is Thursday at East Hampton at 4 p.m. East Islip 12, Longwood 4: Alyssa Garneman had four hits and two RBIs for fourth-seeded East Islip (20-4) in Game 1 of a Suffolk Class AA best-of-three championship series.

Alexa Martino went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Faith Padro added two hits and two runs for East Islip, which totaled 18 hits. Game 2 is Thursday at East Islip.