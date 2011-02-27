Hidden costs show the need to be green

Many of the environmental, public health and economic costs associated with Long Island's aging power plants, while significant, are hidden from the public and invisible to the ratepayer ["LIPA bids for power," News, Feb. 22].

By revealing these costs and factoring them into future energy planning, the path we need to take will be much more apparent. This path will feature the right balance between more modern power plants and a much greater reliance on renewable power and energy efficiency.

Kyle Rabin, Manhattan

Editor's note: The writer is director of Network for New Energy Choices, a nonprofit advocacy group.