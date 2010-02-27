High School beat notes

BOWLING

Holy Trinity girls win title

After two snow postponements, the Holy Trinity girls were able to complete their perfect season Wednesday, capturing the CHSAA bowling title.

Holy Trinity (15-0) became the first CHSAA bowling program to have its boys and girls teams win championships in the same season.

Kristen Romano, who was named MVP, led the way with a 190 in Game 3 of a 556 series as the Titans topped defending champion Kellenberg, 844-808, 951-772, 907-773, at Syosset Lanes. And as they did in celebration for the boys, the coaches let them eat cake.

"It's very exciting," assistant coach Mary Messina said. "Both teams supported each other every step of the way. We're very proud of them for that."

Kellenberg trailed by just 36 pins after the first game, but Angela Valveri's 180 in Game 2 helped the Titans pull away. She shot a 476 series and her twin sister, Jen, had a 456. Theresa Moran rolled a 439 series and Nicole Rooney a 427. Monica Weitekamp had a 512 for the Firebirds.

"It sank in after the second game because of the way the girls kept their composure," coach Frank Messina said. "It was close at first, but they stepped it up in Game 2 and kept that going."

Meet the All-Stars

All-Stars who'll compete at states next Sunday in Poughkeepsie:

Girls - Nicole Scher, Valley Stream Central; Rebecca Gotterbarn, Kristina Genova and Danielle Roca, Sewanhaka; Krista Bevilacqua, Lawrence; Sarah Rosenheck, Bethpage; Lena Sorrentino, Nikki Wilson, Nancy Baione and Tara Ernst, East Islip; Alex DeVries, Islip; Kathryn Rivera, Sachem North.

Boys - Rick Hough, Bellmore-Merrick; Ryan Fiorillo, Wantagh; Anthony Pucci, Mineola; Steve Stashin, Massapequa; Andrew Gardner, Valley Stream South; Michael Bukovsky, Baldwin; John Knieriemen, Ed Tuskan and Bobby Martin, East Islip; Anthony Neste, Comsewogue; Elliot Jones, Riverhead; and Tom Nelson, West Babylon.FENCING

Zaidi, Murphy win Suffolk

Fencer's Fencer honors

Her team wasn't among the elites, nor did she win the epee circuit of the individual tournament. But to Arifa Zaidi, the award she received meant even more, and the tears she fought during the acceptance were evidence.

The senior was named Suffolk girls Fencer's Fencer. It wasn't for her 22-9 record this season or her stellar career at Whitman. The award, voted on by nine fencers on each team, is presented to the fencer who not only possesses great skill, but most exemplifies sportsmanship; humility in victory and grace in defeat.

"It's one of the best awards I could receive," said Zaidi, who has the certificate on the wall in her room next to a poster made by her teammates, whom she mentored. "I was touched. You do your best and don't expect to get anything out of it, but when your peers recognize it ... I'm extremely thankful."

Ryan Murphy's career started in ninth grade at the Fencing Center of Long Island, then he made the Commack varsity team, and went on to Junior Olympics after his sophomore season, and then national tournaments and even a fencing camp in the Ukraine.

Murphy won foil in the individual tournament, defeating Ward Melville rival Chris Sullivan. With all the accolades heaped upon him, he found time to be a decent person. That was recognized when he was voted the boys Fencer's Fencer.

"It was exciting," Murphy said. "I was kind of surprised, but it's great that everyone feels that way about me."

BASKETBALL

Federation: Adios Glens Falls

Declining attendance and a strong push by Albany means the 2010 state Federation Tournament will be the last one at Glens Falls for at least three years. Last month, the Federation Council voted to move the tourney to the Times Union Center in Albany from 2011-2013.