High School Hoop Notes

All-American nominees

The nominees for the McDonald's All-American girls basketball game were released this week. They are Bria Hartley (North Babylon), Kristen Doherty (Sachem East), Shneeka Center (Smithtown West) and Sara English (Smithtown West).

Three boys players were nominated: Rexton Gordon (St. Anthony's), Tobias Harris (Half Hollow Hills West) and Chaz Morrish (St. Mary's). Each have to make it past a final round of cuts and final rosters will be announced on or around Feb. 15. The games are is March 31 at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

GIRLS Mayerhofer to be honored

Former Floral Park coach Greg Mayerhofer will be one of eight coaches inducted into the state basketball Hall of Fame on March 27. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. in Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center during the state Federation Tournament. Mayerhofer, currently an assistant coach at Massapequa, won 394 games in 25 years. He led Floral Park to the Class A state semifinals the last two seasons.

Taylor a quick study

It's been a rough year for Central Islip. The Musketeers have lost three league games by two points or less, but a bright spot for CI (3-6 Suffolk League II) has been point guard Chastity Taylor.

The eighth grader, who is averaging 14 points per game, put forth her first career triple double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 59-43 League II victory over Connetquot on Thursday.

"She's so quick," Central Islip coach Paul Venturi said. "She's just fun to watch."

BOYS

Tyler follows Tobias

Junior Tyler Harris, the younger brother of Half Hollow Hills West star Tobias, will attend prep school after his senior season, his father Torrel confirmed to Newsday this week.

Tyler, who turned 16 in late summer, is 6-8 and still growing. He'll be a young senior and that, coupled with his slender frame, made prep school a logical choice. With his soft shooting touch, improving all-around game and anticipated growth, many Division I schools are showing interest, including several big-time Big East and ACC schools. Coach Bill Mitaritonna said Hofstra and Seton Hall have already offered scholarships. Don't rule out Tennessee, either, if Tobias has a good experience there beginning next year. Volunteers coach Bruce Pearl established a strong rapport with the entire Harris family.

Gael force winds again

With four league wins last season and two the year before, St. Mary's struggles were highlighted by their inability to win during league play in CHSAA. After winning five of their first six league games this season - their one loss coming in double overtime to St. John the Baptist - the Gaels newfound success within the league has them in second place at 5-1 (12-5 overall).

Race for ABC-I

Elmont, South Side and Westbury are in a tight three-way competition for the Nassau Conference ABC-I title and perhaps the No. 1 seed for the Class A playoffs. Entering the final week of the regular season, Elmont (13-1, 6-1) has the slight edge but Westbury (10-4, 5-2) and South Side (10-4, 5-2) aren't far behind. Several games between the teams have been close, including Westbury's 65-64 overtime win at South Side on Friday. Elmont visits South Side this Friday in a game that will help decide who emerges. That's the last meeting between any of the three.

- BOB HERZOG, COREY McLAUGHLIN,

ADAM RONIS, MARK MACYK