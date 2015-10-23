High school roundup: Michael Martinez leads Freeport over Calhoun in play-in game

Michael Martinez scored the deciding penalty kick to lead the 13th-seeded Freeport boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 12 Calhoun yesterday in a Nassau AA play-in game. Martinez also scored the equalizer in the second half. Henry Fernandez made 10 saves for Freeport (5-4-5), which will visit No. 5 Syosset tomorrow.Oceanside 1, Valley Stream Central 0: Luca Ancona scored the winner in the 75th minute on a pass from his cousin, Francesco Ancona, to lead No. 11 Oceanside (7-5-2) past No. 14 Valley Stream Central in a Nassau AA play-in game. Alec Somerstein made seven saves. Oceanside will play at No. 6 Westbury at noon tomorrow in the first round of the playoffs. Kellenberg 2, St. John the Baptist 2: Aidan Keenan and Ryan Martinez each scored late in the first half for St. John the Baptist (6-3-3) to erase a 2-0 deficit in a tie with Kellenberg (6-5-1) in CHSAA. Ray Brugueras scored Kellenberg's first goal off a throw-in from Trevor Sheridan. Joseph Delgiorno scored Kellenberg's second goal on an assist from Matthew Gallivan.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLElmont 3, Mepham 0: Jillian Irving had 15 consecutive aces in the first set to lead Elmont (12-3) in its 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 win in Nassau A-III. Drianna Sinnerine had 11 aces.

Sewanhaka 3, New Hyde Park 0: Casey Hayes had 13 blocks and 13 kills, and Natalia Malik had four aces and three kills to lead Sewanhaka (12-3) in its 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 win in Nassau A-III.

Carey 3, Bethpage 0: Nicole Fiscella had 11 kills, Sophia D'Arienzo had 10 kills and two blocks and Alex Davis had eight kills to lead Carey (11-4) over Bethpage, 27-25, 25-18, 27-25, in Nassau A-II.Glen Cove 3, Division 1: Safire Blisset had 14 gigs, 13 assists and eight kills to lead Glen Cove (5-9) to a 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24 Nassau II-A win. Sara Tenke had 10 digs, nine kills and six aces.Eastport-South Manor 3, Deer Park 0: Daniela Detore and Gabby Giammarino each had 15 assists, and Jessica Edwards had 10 kills to lead Eastport-South Manor (12-0) in its 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 win in Suffolk IV.Northport 3, Half Hollow Hills East 1: Danielle DeSimone had 10 assists, Kaitlyn Murphy had 23 digs and Charlotte Leon had seven kills to lead Northport (4-8) in a 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 Suffolk II win.BOYS GOLFSmoot wins for Huntington: Huntington's Jim Smoot shot a 3-under 69 to win the Suffolk III championship Wednesday at Rock Hill Golf Course. Half Hollow Hills East's Dan Park, who shot a 1-over 73, finished second, and West Islip's Joe Tamarro shot a 5-over 77 for third place. Huntington finished first in the team standings with a 382, Half Hollow Hills East was second with a 394 and West Islip was third with a 410.East Hampton 8, Center Moriches 1:Turner Foster shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine at the Maidstone Club west course to lead East Hampton (10-1) in Suffolk VIII.Smithtown East 8.5, Stony Brook .5: Chris Walsh shot a par 36 on the front nine of Smithtown Landing Golf Course for Smithtown East (8-2) in Suffolk IV.GIRLS TENNISHalf Hollow Hills East 4, Floyd 2: Brynn April defeated Alyssa Drell, 6-4, 6-0, in fourth singles to help lead No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East (13-2) past No. 1 Floyd (18-1) in a Suffolk semifinal. Hills East will face No. 2 Commack in the championship at Floyd tomorrow.GIRLS SWIMMINGStony Brook 54, West Babylon 40: Sisters Rachel and Rebecca Crane broke a pair of Stony Brook school records that had been in place since 2002, coach Marc Danin said. Rachel, a sophomore, won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.46. Rebecca, an eighth-grader, won the 50 free in 25.56 seconds. Stony Brook is 2-5 in Suffolk III.

GIRLS GYMNASTICSBabylon 155.3, Patchogue-Medford 138.2:Haylie Kelly won the vault (8.25), bars (7.7) and beam (8.65) to lead Babylon (5-0) in Suffolk II. Bella Kelly placed first in the floor exercise with a score of 8.9.Floyd 149.2, Hampton Bays 141.225: Sarah Gardella scored a 9.0 on the balance beam to lead Floyd (5-1) in Suffolk III.