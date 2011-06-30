High-speed pursuit was unnecessary

The recent killing of Gail Sacher during a pursuit by sheriff's deputies was a true, but possibly preventable, tragedy of major proportions ["Consider the threat of the chase," Editorial, June 30].

Perhaps the deputies should buy and use devices like "stop sticks," if they do not already have them. A prolonged pursuit like this one tends to provide more than ample time to safely deploy the stop sticks and deflate the tires of the fleeing suspects' car.

Howard Mandell, East Northport





Shame on the Suffolk County sheriff's department for creating such a hazardous condition when chasing shoplifters by car.

Common sense should have dictated to the deputies that the chase and the danger to citizens was not justified for such a minor infraction.

Joe Giacoponello, Garden City