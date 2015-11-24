Hofstra falls to Indiana State at Paradise Jam

Hofstra built a seven-point lead with 1:43 remaining but lost to Indiana State, 67-66, last night in the Paradise Jam third-place game at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Devonte Brown's three-point play with 12 seconds left capped an 8-0 run and provided the winning point.

Juan'ya Green led Hofstra (3-2) with 18 points. Denton Koon added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Ameen Tanksley had 13 points and Malik Nichols added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Khristian Smith had 22 points and nine rebounds for Indiana State (3-2).

Stony Brook women win

Kori Bayne-Walker had 21 points as the Stony Brook women's basketball team beat host Columbia, 79-71. Christa Scognamiglio had 14 points, Brittany Snow added 12 and Ogechi Anyagaligbo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Seawolves (3-1). Devon Roeper had 23 points in 25 minutes for Columbia (3-1).

Kentucky moves to No. 1

Kentucky is back in a very familiar spot -- on top of The Associated Press college poll. Maryland (3-0) moved up one spot to second and received the other six first-place votes.