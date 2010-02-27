Hotshots column: Howard more Superman than Shaq

SUPERMAN II

Shaquille O'Neal can argue he's the original Superman, but Dwight Howard has surpassed the Big Diesel and is now matching feats of the Big Dipper. In Wednesday's win over the Rockets, Howard had 30 points and 16 rebounds and hit all 11 of his field goals. He was the first NBA player to record 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds without missing a field goal (a minimum of 10 attempts) since Wilt Chamberlain had 34 points and 27 rebounds on March 11, 1969 against Detroit.

Howard is currently leading the NBA in rebounds (13.5) and blocked shots (2.81) and would be the first player in league history to do it more than once. Last season he was the fifth player to lead the league in both categories. There unquestionable would be more players on that list - Bill Russell, for one - but the NBA started keeping blocked shots statistics in 1973-74.

SHOULD THERE BE A 'Z' RULE?

It seems a given at this point that Zydrunas Ilgauskas will re-sign with the Cavaliers, though his agent, Herb Rudoy, is without question taking advantage of interest from other teams to drive up his value. But there is something a bit unfair about this situation, which has become commonplace around the NBA trade deadline. The Cavs traded Ilgauskas, who had an expiring contract, to the Wizards for Antawn Jamison. All along it was believed that Ilgauskas would be bought out by the Wizards - which he was on Thursday - and then return to the Cavaliers on a veteran's minimum salary. So the Cavs essentially wind up with Jamison for nothing, or, at the very least, the cost of a prorated