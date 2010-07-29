House ethics panel details charges vs. Rangel

WASHINGTON - Rep. Charles Rangel was formally accused of committing 13 counts of ethical violations by a House ethics panel Thursday, setting the stage for him to be tried in public hearings in the weeks before the fall elections.

The charges, approved by a bipartisan panel that conducted the 21-month investigation, cover his solicitation of funds for an academic center named for him, use of rent-controlled apartments, and failure to pay taxes on rental income from his Caribbean villa.

"It is important to note that the allegations presented to us are nothing less than serious," said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, a top GOP member of the House Ethics Committee.

The 80-year-old Harlem Democrat, who has served in Congress for 40 years, did not attend the hearing. Afterward at his office, he told reporters he saw neither "good news" nor "evidence" in the statement of charges, and spoke of his 50 years of public service. "And if I've been overzealous in providing that service," he said, "I can't make an excuse for the serious violations, but I can have an explanation of my intent."

In the end, Rangel, who requested the ethics investigation to clear himself two years ago, failed to cut a deal in time to avoid Thursday's hearing.

Rangel's lawyers reached an agreement with committee attorneys, The Associated Press said, but Republicans said it was too late.

"Mr. Rangel was given multiple opportunities to settle this matter," said Rep. Jo Bonner of Alabama, the top Republican on the panel's investigation. "Instead, he chose to move forward to the public trial phase."

Rep. Gene Green (D-Texas), who chaired the investigation, also criticized Rangel for dragging out the investigation.

The alleged violations fall into four areas that range from errors on his financial disclosure forms to use of a rent-controlled apartment for his campaign committee. A House ethics panel of four Democrats and four Republican will now hold hearings on those charges, allowing Rangel to present a defense.

New York GOP leader Ed Cox Thursday tied Rangel to Albany's ethical problems and called for voters to oust Democrats on the state and federal level.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the ethics process is working. As to Rangel, she said, "The chips will have to fall where they may politically."

Long Island Reps. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Mineola) and Peter King (R-Seaford) said Rangel deserved his day in court.

Facing three GOP foes, Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) also agreed but pointed out he had donated Rangel's contributions to him to charity.

Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington) said, "Congressman Rangel needs to be tried fairly and quickly - and if found guilty punished accordingly."