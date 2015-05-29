Housekeeping, other services for elderly in Smithtown

SMITHTOWN

Housekeeping, other services for elderly

Smithtown elderly in need of help with personal and home care may qualify for a program that provides light housekeeping, shopping and laundry services.

Smithtown Town Board members voted 5-0 May 21 to enter into a contract from April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016, with Suffolk County and contribute to the Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly program.

The state-funded program is administered by the county's Office for the Aging and co-sponsored by the town, said Laura Greif, director of the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department.

"We try to target people in the greatest economic and social needs," she said. "The goal of the program is to enable senior citizens to remain in their homes and live independently."

Services are provided based on a cost-share, where some participants pay minimal fees and others don't pay, depending on their income, said Greif.

Suffolk officials provide case management to seniors, assess needs for the service, and refer individuals to the town. To qualify, residents must be age 60 and older and cannot be eligible for Medicaid, Greif said.

The town has participated in the program for more than 20 years and has about 48 seniors who benefit from it, she said.

For more information, contact the town senior citizens department at 631-360-7616.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

Workshop for new home buyers offered

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has announced a free workshop for new home buyers on Monday.

"My administration has worked tirelessly to create more than 1,000 new housing opportunities," Mangano said in a news release, adding that renters can learn about down payment assistance programs and meet with real estate professionals at the "Making Home Buying a Reality" event, to be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ciao Baby Restaurant and Lounge in Massapequa Park.

The event is sponsored by Ciao's, Liberty National Title Agency, Long Island Housing Partnership and Nassau County Office of Housing and Community Development.

Professionals participating in the event include real estate brokers, lenders, home inspectors, attorneys, title insurers, contractors and representatives from the housing partnership and county, according to the release.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/1PQQiME or contact patricia@libertynationaltitle.com.

MALVERNE

Child car seat checks to be conducted

Assemb. Brian Curran, along with Malverne American Legion Post 44, will host a free children's car seat safety check from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, for parents and grandparents in Malverne, Valley Stream, Franklin Square, and West Hempstead.

"It is vital to make sure that the safety of our children is always closely monitored. . . . I welcome all parents, grandparents and care givers to come down and have their car seats inspected," said Curran (R-Lynbrook).

The inspection will take place at the American Legion Hall at 240 Franklin Ave., Malverne.

The car seat safety check will focus on proper installation and securing of infant and toddler car seats, as well as helpful tips for parents and grandparents to keep children safe in vehicles.

Curran said that RSVPs are encouraged for this event, and his district office should be contacted for those at 516-561-8216.

LINDENHURST

Last dance for head of Lutheran High

For most of the Long Island Lutheran High School prom last week at Chateau La Mer in Lindenhurst, Head of School David Hahn stood off to the side, mingling with fellow faculty attendees and his wife, Janet. But toward the end of the night, Hahn and his wife were pulled front and center for a slow and meaningful last dance, celebrating the educator's final prom of his 28-year residency at Lutheran.

At the end of the school year, Hahn, 62, plans to retire to Saratoga Springs after a 40-year career.

"When the students show up here on prom night, they're adults," Hahn said. "We love these kids so much and you really see how they've all grown and matured."

Hahn will still play an integral role at the Brookville high school, working part time as executive director of the Association of Lutheran Secondary Schools, a national organization of educational leaders.

"They say it's part time, but I guess we'll have to see about that," he joked.

At Lutheran, the senior prom is organized completely by the students who form a committee to oversee the planning process. This year, the students chose a beachy Back to Atlantis theme, decorating the Chateau La Mer ballroom with sea foam blue floating candles and subtle seashell accents on every table. Senior prom committee leader Sarah Bouzaidi said the students chose the theme to complement the venue's seaside location and ocean views.

"We got to visit all the different venues, and it was fun to be the one making the phone calls and setting everything up," Bouzaidi said of the experience. "After all this work, I feel like I can plan my own wedding now."

OYSTER BAY TOWN

David Cassidy among series performers

The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved the lineup for its summer concert and film series called "Music Under the Stars."

The biggest names include Blood Sweat and Tears, David Cassidy and Bret Michaels, who are scheduled to perform in July or August. More than two dozen concerts and film screenings will be held at town parks and beaches with the biggest acts performing at John J. Burns town park in Massapequa.

The town will pay $122,810, including $31,000 for Blood Sweat and Tears, $25,500 for David Cassidy and $27,500 for Bret Michaels. A nonprofit group, The Friends of Community Services Department, will pay $54,795 for the events.

"We help defray the costs to the town to just put on a real fine, pristine event," said Stephen Antaki, treasurer of the nonprofit. "The constituency just loves it and looks forward to these concerts every year."

The Town of North Hempstead will sponsor a Doo Wop concert at Marjorie R. Post community park on Sept. 26 as part of the series.

MEDFORD

Queens sewer pipe distributor moving

A Queens business is going from the Mets to Medford.

T. Mina Supply Inc., a Douglaston-based sewer pipe distributor, plans to move part of its operations from a site in Willets Point, near the Mets' Citi Field, the Brookhaven Town Industrial Development Agency said in a news release.

The company plans to move to a 12,000-square-foot building on 4 acres at Old Medford Avenue and the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway in Medford, the IDA release said. The $4.9 million relocation is expected to create 25 jobs initially, and five more positions in the future.

IDA officials said the company has been displaced by a $3 billion plan to redevelop Willets Point, a sprawling commercial area including auto parts stores and industrial businesses. New York City officials previously announced plans to develop the area as a retail and entertainment complex.

T. Mina has applied for unspecified economic assistance related to the move from the IDA, the business arm of Brookhaven Town. IDA officials said in a statement they will consider the application "over the next few months."

"This application demonstrates that Brookhaven can offer solutions to businesses being forced out of the New York City area by redevelopment and rising real estate costs," IDA chairman Frederick C. Braun III said in a statement. "Brookhaven has land available for these businesses to relocate and grow."

T. Mina officials could not be reached for comment.

HUNTINGTON

Long Island Pride Parade plans set

The 25th annual Long Island Pride Parade and PrideFest returns to Huntington on June 13.

Long Island Pride, organized by the LGBT Network, is one of Long Island's largest LGBT events. It features more than 18,000 attendees, dozens of marching groups, floats, and an "all-star" lineup of musical entertainment, organizers said.

The parade kicks off at noon on Park Avenue near the town senior center and marches down Main Street proceeding west to the Prime Avenue entrance of Heckscher Park.

This year's grand marshals will be all of Long Island Pride's founders and directors over the past 25 years: David Kilmnick, co-founder; Steve Henaghan, co-founder and former director; Kevin O'Halloran, former director; and Jimmy Pizzo, former director.

"From where we started that first year where we marched down Main Street and there were snipers on the roof to protect us and we had to go to court to win the right to march to having our 25th celebration in Huntington on the verge of the Supreme Court ruling, hopefully, on marriage equality across the nation, is incredible," said Kilmnick, who is also the director of Long Island Pride and CEO of Bay Shore-based Long Island Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Network.

"This year's Long Island Pride Parade takes on a celebratory theme and thanks all those who made it possible to celebrate Pride on Long Island."

The PrideFest celebration immediately follows the parade in Heckscher Park from 1 to 6 p.m. The day includes celebrity performances, gourmet food stands, a beer and wine garden, and family-friendly activities.

For more information, go to lipride.org or call 516-323-0011.