How can she help half-brother through rough patch?

DEAR AMY: I am a 20-year-old half-sister to a 12-year-old boy. My brother and I lived in the same town (and in the same house) for the first 10 years of his life. After a custody battle, my mother moved 2,000 miles away to be closer to her family, and I stayed behind to live with my father (my brother and I have different fathers). Our lives haven't been easy, yet I have come out of the rubble pretty intact. My brother, on the other hand, shows signs that he may have some behavior issues, most likely related to our childhood. Since school started, he has gotten kicked off the bus, been to the principal's office numerous times, and his music teacher has called my mother because my brother was making fun of someone in his class. His dad is out of the picture, and my mom is very ill and can handle only minimal stress. When asked about these incidents, he denies he did anything and says everyone is picking on him. I have been a pretty big influence in his life, but I am not sure even my direction can help him right now. Where should we start to steer this young boy in the right direction? Private counseling is not in the budget, but we are open to any ideas.Big Sister

DEAR SISTER: Your brother might be right. He's a new kid in school, 2,000 miles away from the only home he's ever known (and away from his friends and his big sister), and he might be getting picked on.

Children who are bullied or who are feeling bad, sad or vulnerable about their own lives sometimes retaliate by bullying other kids.

Do everything possible to stay connected to your brother daily, through Skype, Facebook, e-mail or any other means available.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ask him questions, and listen to his answers. Communicate with his teachers and school counselor - and make sure they know the particulars of his story. Ask for ongoing support and regular updates from the school.