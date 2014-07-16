How Long Islanders are feeling about a potential strike

Labor negotiations can be very fluid as all of the players and their supporters give and take over time, and the opinions of those likely to be affected by an LIRR strike can vary from day to day.

To gauge Long Islanders' sentiments on a potential LIRR strike, we created a mood map to track how people are feeling. Click on the box that most represents your feelings on two aspects of the strike: How hopeful or not hopeful you are of a deal being struck, and to what degree you support the MTA's or the unions' position.

For example, if you're slightly "Hopeful" of a deal being struck but extremely "Pro-Union," you would likely click on one of the boxes just above the horizontal line, but well to the left of the vertical line.

Click the link above to access the grid, and let us know a little bit about your position. You can vote once per day.