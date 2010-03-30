How some Long Islanders weathered the storm

When the deluge struck, seeping into his basement and climbing up the stairs to his Central Islip home, Brian Miller, 38, a contractor, knew he'd have this one chance to make a difference. As the seconds ticked away, he ran for his day-old kayak and dumped it into the lake forming right before his eyes, turning the crisis into an opportunity to try out his new toy. The gamble paid off. His first trip, lasting about two blocks and 40 minutes down East Locust Street, was a success, he said. "I'm just starting out," he said of his new interest in kayaking down streams and rivers. "It was my maiden voyage so the shallow water was pretty good."

People come from far and wide to taste Georgio Testeani's morning brews at Coffee Roasters in Huntington Station. The day that Jericho Turnpike, a multiple-lane highway, doubled as an inland ocean was no different, said Testeani, who stood in the rain with his new hooded slicker and marveled at the motorists who tried in vain to sail through the water as if they were at the helms of clippers. "They kept getting stuck," Testeani said, adding that, thankfully, none of the marooned drivers were his customers. He said the day was no different for sales: many folks came from as far away as Port Washington despite the high seas. One pair of 10-year-old girls, though, seemed to get it right, Testeani said. The duo had one pair of boots between them, so they each took a boot and a sneaker and held hands as they hopped, three-legged race style, through the flood.

Fitness fans tend to leave Romaine Gordon's spin cycle class drenched in sweat. But when the rains came down, even the most fit of the early class were challenged to work up a little perspiration just to get in. The athletes, and Gordon, too, had to either scale a wall and balance along it or leap from the parking lot into the Amagansett studio, tough stuff even for the fittest. "The water was lapping up to the front door as if I had waterfront property," Gordon half-joked. "If it had come through the front door it would have been like a dam broke."