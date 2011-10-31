How to atone for grocery-store sin

DEAR AMY: Recently I got angry at a balky self-checkout machine and just walked out of a local grocery without paying. I hadn't planned to steal, but that's exactly what I did -- to the tune of $111. When I got home, I felt remorse and resolved to return to the store and fess up, but it took me five days to actually do so. After a long deliberation, the manager told me to forget it. Frankly, I think he didn't know how to enter my "purchases" into his database. Also, it might have been embarrassing for him to admit to his bosses that his security was so porous. I don't expect to be in such an awkward position again, but I'm still in a quandary. What should I do with my ill-gotten gains? I already try to give 10 percent of my income to charity. Should I give an additional $111 to the local food bank? What would you do in my situation?A Troubled Customer

DEAR CUSTOMER: Atone for your actions by thanking the manager for his indulgence, donating to your local food bank (round the amount up to $125), and volunteering to man the Toys for Tots or food bank donation box outside the store this holiday season.

DEAR AMY: A friend of ours is the owner and primary cook at a small local cafe. Lately we have noticed a drop in the quality of her fare. There seem to be fewer customers these days, and we are concerned for our friend and the future of her business, but don't know how to approach her. She is quite proud of her business and cooking and may not react well to helpful criticism.

Hungry in the Hinterland

DEAR HUNGRY: Your friend knows her business is not going well because her receipts are down. Support her efforts by patronizing her cafe and encouraging her to prepare dishes you know are delicious and successful.

Unless she asks for your opinion, there is no need to give it.