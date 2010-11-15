How to coax Christmas cactus into bloom

Growing a Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii) can seem a bit tricky. But if you treat the plant right all year long, the exotic bloomer will reward you with a profusion of orchid-type flowers during the holidays. Here's what you need to do and when.

September through December

Keep the plant in a 50- to 65-degree environment, water only minimally and mist twice a week. For the eight to 10 weeks before Christmas, it should be kept in complete darkness from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily to force blooms successfully.

December

When buds form, move the plant to a sunny location in the main part of the house where you'll be able to appreciate its flowers, and resume regular watering. Do not move the plant - even slightly - after this time. Blossoms will drop at the slightest provocation.

March, alternate years

Repot into the next size container in a mix composed of equal parts houseplant potting mix, coarse sand and perlite.

April through June

Keep the plant indoors in indirect sunlight and water frequently. Include African violet fertilizer at half strength with every second watering.

July and August

Move the plant outdoors to a bright, sunny location and allow the soil to remain fairly dry to promote the development of buds.