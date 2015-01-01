How to watch 'The Interview' on-demand

Sony Pictures Entertainment says it is expanding the on-demand availability of "The Interview" for $5.99 per viewing to cable, satellite and telecom services, including Cablevision, TimeWarner cable, Verizon FiOS and DirecTV, The Associated Press reports.

Seth Rogen and James Franco star in the controversial comedy about an assassination attempt on the leader of North Korea.

The film will also expand to 580 independent theaters by tomorrow. Major chains canceled their showings of the film, scheduled to open Christmas Day, amid threats against theaters.

Starting Thursday, the movie will also be available on PlayStation Network.

In a statement, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Michael Lynton thanked the new partners and specified that the studio had always sought the widest possible distribution for the R-rated comedy about an assassination attempt on the leader of North Korea.

(Cablevision owns Newsday.)

--With the Associated Press