Howard, Magic dominate Nets

The Nets got to see their Magic man up close and personal Thursday night, and Dwight Howard showed them exactly why he would look so good in a Nets jersey.

Howard, whom the Nets have been rumored to be going after in a possible trade, scored 16 points and grabbed 24 rebounds as the Magic beat the Nets, 94-78, in Orlando, Fla.

Howard can opt out of his Magic contract after this season. It was the 49th career 20-rebound game for Howard, who neared his career high of 26.

Howard may be a future Net, but it was an old Net, Ryan Anderson, who helped beat his former team with 22 points.

Jason Richardson scored 15 of his 16 points in the first half for Orlando and J.J. Redick added 15 points off the bench. Hedo Turkoglu finished with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Magic.

Rookie MarShon Brooks led the Nets with 17 points. Deron Williams (10 points) missed his first six shots and finished 2-for-12 from the field. Kris Humphries added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Thunder 104, Mavericks 102:Kevin Durant (30 points) hit a three-pointer at the final buzzer to lift host Oklahoma City (4-0) over Dallas (0-3) in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finalists. Serge Ibaka had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Thunder. Dirk Nowitzki had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had gone ahead by a point on Vince Carter's three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left. -- AP