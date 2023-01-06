HS football: Friends of Staten Island HS Football to host fundraiser later this month

Jan. 5—The Friends of Staten Island High School Football (FSIHSF) have greatly benefitted the Island's high school football community for five years and now, it's looking for a boost of support in a festive way.

FSIHSF committee member and spokesman John Iasparro announced the organization will host a fundraiser on Jan. 25 at LiGreci's Staaten on Jan. 25 between 6-9 p.m.

FSIHSF, of course, has been the driving force behind a number of in-season and post-season luxuries that have benefitted the borough's gridders. Not only has FSIHSF's committee arranged for ambulances to be present at every high school game played on the Island for the last 13 seasons, but has selected All Stars and special Award winners — most notably the Andy Barberi, Dennis Barrett, Al Fabbri and Sal Somma Awards — for five years. The All Stars have been given sweatshirts acknowledging their All-Star status.

"This fundraiser will once again benefit Staten Island's high school football student-athletes," said founding member Iasparro. "We appreciate the support from all 11 schools on the Island and hope they can help us continue this tradition that the kids deserve."

The fundraiser, which includes a buffet dinner, beer and wine, is $100 per person. Those wishing to purchase a table of eight will be charged $640 — a $160 savings ($20 per person).

If an individual or school is unable to attend the fundraiser, donations will still be accepted. The gala is open to the public as well.

Those wishing to book a seat or table can do so by calling Iasparro at 917-952-4166. Please send checks addressed to John Iasparro (put Friends of Staten Island High School Football in the memo area) to 637 Bement Ave, S.I., N.Y., 10310.

