Huntington film series to begin with Disney's 'Frozen'

For the 11th year in a row, the Town of Huntington plans to host its "Movies on the Lawn" program.

The family-friendly fun starts on Monday with Walt Disney's "Frozen" at Heckscher Park and continues through August at various locations.

"Bring your picnic supper, lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this summer's movie lineup," town board member Mark Cuthbertson, host of the event, said.

On July 10, "Rocky II" will be featured as a drive-in movie at Crab Meadow Beach in Northport. Another drive-in feature will take place at Crab Meadow Beach on July 24 with "Back to the Future."

The last movie of the summer will be shown Aug. 18 at Peter Nelson Park on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station, and will be the 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Cuthbertson said officials went with nostalgic movies this year because they seem to be better-received.

"With on-demand services, people have greater access to more recent releases and can see them anytime," he said. "With older movies, classics, we get a really good turnout."

The town's third annual sand castle contest at Crab Meadow Beach will also be held July 10.

The event is open to Huntington residents in two age categories, 16 and younger and 17 and older.

Gates to Crab Meadow Beach will open at 4 p.m. for those registered for the contest.

All movies begin between 8:30 and 9 p.m. If it rains, performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Elwood Middle School, 478 Elwood Rd. in Elwood. The rain date for "Frozen" is July 7.

To register for the contest, or for more information on it and the movies, call 631-351-3112 or visit the town's website at HuntingtonNY.gov.