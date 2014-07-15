Huntington's summer leaf-blowing restrictions survey online

An online survey about the possibility of a new town law to restrict leaf blowers during the summer is available for Huntington residents.

Town board member Susan Berland in May sought to sponsor a resolution restricting gas-powered leaf blowers during the summer because of the possible health threats they may cause, but she was unable to garner enough support to get it on the agenda.

Berland said she is now interested in hearing from as many residents as possible about the issue.

“I have had several residents personally express their concerns about the negative health effects associated with the use of leaf blowers during the summer months,” she said. “So I am considering a few proposals to better regulate the use of leaf blowers during the summer.”

She said for the purpose of the survey she will be seeking input regarding all types of leaf blowers.

The survey can be found on the Town of Huntington website: huntingtonny.gov/leaf-blower-survey.

