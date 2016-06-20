Huntington sets state mark in 4x400 relay at nationals

This was all Huntington really wanted. Yes, all the other stuff — the Suffolk County record, the Suffolk Division II championship, the state championship, along with numerous individual accolades — were nice appetizers, but the Blue Devils’ 4x400-meter relay team — Lawrence Leake, Kyree Johnson, Shane McGuire and Infinite Tucker — couldn’t start the summer without a satisfying main course.

That main course, as it was this winter, was a national championship. And, as it did in March, Huntington devoured it. The foursome won its second national championship of the school year in 3 minutes, 10.93 seconds on Sunday, the third and final day of New Balance Outdoor Nationals at North Carolina A&T.

The time broke the New York state record, previously held by White Plains, which ran a converted time of 3:11.6 in 1966, according to tullyrunners.com.

Tucker also won two individual state titles last weekend in Cicero and was named Newsday’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He also won the 400-meter hurdle national championship in 50.70 seconds, a personal best, according to milesplit’s twitter account.

The fantastic four also ran third in the 1,600-meter sprint medley Saturday, clocking a 3:25.79. Michigan’s Oak Park won in 3:23.66.

Stony Brook’s Jyles Etienne, who came to the boarding school from his native Bahamas, took second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Ohio’s Albert Kalala won, also clearing 6-10 1/4, but doing it with fewer misses.

Huntington’s 4x400 team weren’t the only Long Islanders to repeat their winter nationals performance. Sachem East’s Lauren Harris set the national outdoor mile race walk record Saturday, winning her second national title of the year in 6:52.23. Harris broke Westhampton’s Heather Buletti’s 2006 record of 7:00.87.

Harris broke the indoor national record in March and holds the outdoor national meet record for freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

“It was just as special,” Harris said of her latest record. “Both records, I was grateful for. I just wanted to have a good race. I wasn’t trying to break the record or anything. I guess the record just came with having a good race.”