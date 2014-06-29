Huntington to reduce speed limits in town waters

The Town of Huntington will reduce speed limits and step up patrols in town waters on July 4.

This is the second year the town has imposed the restrictions on July 4, spurred by a 2012 tragedy in which three children died off Oyster Bay Cove. The boat from which they were watching a fireworks show capsized as it was returning to Huntington.

This year, town officials have expanded the area covered and the hours the restriction is in effect, according to a statement from the town.

A 5-mph speed limit will be in effect from 8:30 to 11 p.m. in all of Northport Bay and Huntington Bay south from a line between Target Rock and Buoy One in Coast Guard Cove, as well as Long Island Sound from the easternmost section of the Northport Power Plant to the western most end of the causeway on Asharoken Avenue.

A copy of a map showing the affected areas can be viewed on the town’s website.

The town also plans to step up patrols of the area and is working with the Suffolk County Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Village of Northport harbormaster and police department, the Asharoken police department and the Huntington, Northport and Centerport fire departments.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The town has also worked with the Greater Huntington Council of Yacht and Boating Clubs to step up boater safety education and to encourage responsible boating.

“July 4 is traditionally a day when people spend time on their boats, from early in the morning to late at night. We want boaters to enjoy the day in a way that is safe for themselves, their guests and other boats,” Supervisor Frank Petrone said in the statement. “We hope these measures will help make Huntington’s waters a little safer for everybody.”