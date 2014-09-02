Babylon Public Library to host hurricane preparedness seminar

A hurricane and disaster preparedness seminar will be held Wednesday at the Babylon Public Library.

The seminar, organized by the office of Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), will feature a panel of experts from New York State, the American Red Cross and the National Weather Service.

For more information about the seminar, contact Boyle’s district office communications department at 631-665-2311 and ask for Krista Knoblauch-McNally or Christine Geed.

The seminar runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held at the village library, 24 South Carll Ave. in Babylon.