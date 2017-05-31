Ian Laviano helps Cold Spring Harbor roll to Nassau Class C title

The phrase is “running time” and for Cold Spring Harbor, that translated to “winning time.”

The Seahawks built the requisite 12-goal advantage to trigger the rule that allows the clock to run continually, barring injury or timeout, and coasted to their third straight Nassau C championship, 16-2, over Lynbrook last night at Hofstra.

Ian Laviano, Nassau’s leading scorer, once again led the way. He scored five goals and added two assists as Cold Spring Harbor improved to 18-0 and extended its overall winning streak to 25 games. The Owls finished 10-8 and fell behind 13-1 with 5:29 left in the third quarter. From that point on, the game was played with a running clock.

The Seahawks, who have won the last two state Class C titles, will play for the Long Island Championship on Saturday at 3:30 at Stony Brook against the winner of Wednesday’s Shoreham-Wading River-Islip contest.

Laviano leads the county in points (97) and goals (61) and, as usual, had plenty of help. Matt Licciardi had a goal and three assists and won nine of 11 faceoffs, Kane Jaklitsch netted two goals and two assists, Will Reed scored two goals with an assist and Taylor Strough contributed two goals.

“It was really a complete game,” CSH coach Dennis Bonn said.

The totality of the Seahawks’ excellence extended beyond the typically gaudy offensive numbers. CSH starters held Lynbrook to just seven shots and forced 19 turnovers.

“We played so fast and were aggressive on our rides,” Bonn said.

In fact, the coach pointed out that an underappreciated aspect of Laviano’s games is his ability to ride opposing goalies and defenders.

“People don’t give him enough credit for that,” Bonn said. “He chases and chases. So we get ground balls and we get transitions. A lot of times that leads to what we call easy goals.”

And, quite often during this championship run, easy victories.