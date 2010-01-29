Idaho ski resort owned by Bruce Willis reopens

(AP) — An Idaho ski resort owned by Bruce Willis has reopened, almost a year after the resort's lodge was destroyed by fire.

Soldier Mountain Ski Resort celebrated opening day Thursday. Workers scrambled over the last four weeks to complete the lodge, in some cases using tables and kitchen equipment from The Mint, a former restaurant and bar in nearby Hailey that is also owned by Willis.

The opening comes late in the ski season, but features a new lodge to replace the original structure that was destroyed in the March 30 fire. Investigators determined the blaze was accidental.

The ski area in central Idaho is about 60 miles from the better-known resort towns of Sun Valley and Ketchum. Willis, the star of "Pulp Fiction" and the "Die Hard" series of action movies, is a part-time resident of the region.

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com