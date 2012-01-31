If Giants win, one NY family wins, too

One lucky family will go to Boston for free -- if the Giants beat the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced his friendly wager Monday with Boston Mayor Thomas Menino. The losing city will host a family of four from the winning side and give them tours of landmarks and a photo with the hosting mayor.

Winners will be chosen through a lottery, and the losing city will give information on how to enter after the game. If the Giants win, some perks are:

Four round-trip JetBlue tickets, two-night stay at Ritz Carlton

Dinners for four at Legal Seafoods Harborside and at the Top of the Hub restaurant

Four tickets to the Citi Performing Arts Center

Four box seats at a Bruins or Celtics game at the TD Garden

Tours of Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Samuel Adams Brewery

-- amNewYork