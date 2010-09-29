If you're thinking of buying in Shirley

THE SCOOP Natural areas, a growing commercial district and a healthy inventory of homes priced less than $300,000 are part of the scene in this community.

Tony Liberti, a longtime resident and a vice president-broker of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty in Moriches, says the William Floyd school district is "state of the art," as all the buildings have been rebuilt over the past several years.

Smith Point County Park on the Fire Island barrier beach offers white beaches, camping and other amenities. Outdoor enthusiasts can also visit the 2,550-acre Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.

Shopping areas along Montauk Highway and the William Floyd Parkway are growing. The newest eateries are Applebee's and Friendly's.

Tree-lined neighborhoods feature Colonials, Capes, ranches, Victorians, Contemporaries and Traditionals. Higher-priced homes on parcels larger than three-quarters of an acre are often found in the subdivisions of Woodland Estates and Smithpoint Estates.

An application for a subdivision of 146 single-family homes, to be called Hamlet Preserve, on the former site of the Links at Shirley has been submitted to the town, says spokesman Jack Krieger, noting it hasn't yet been approved.

The market is active, says Ted Gounelas, associate broker at Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life in Shirley, adding, "I've noticed home buyers coming in ready to spend money."

CONDOS Three waterfront units listed between $549,900 and $619,000

HOUSE RENTALS $1,200 to $2,000 a month.

SALES PRICE From August 2009 to September 2010, there were 271 sales with a median price of $185,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $67,500 and the high was $425,000. From July 2008 to July 2009 there were 186 sales. The median price was $210,000 with a low of $72,000 and a high of $479,000.

ATTRACTIONS Hiking, biking, swimming, camping, fishing, boating.

Other stats

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 10.9 square miles

ZIP code: 11967

Population: 26,111

Median age: 34

Median household income: $74,810

Median home value: $185,000*

Median age of homes: 31

Percent owning home: 77.2

Percent renting home: 16

LIRR time to NYC: From Mastic-Shirley, 1 hour, 37 minutes to 1 hour, 51 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $362

School district: Most students attend William Floyd; some go to Longwood

SOURCES: Claritas 2009; www.mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road;

*Based on sales in the past six months according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island