If you want a house with multiple garages

Situated in the waterfront community known as Sequams Colony, this eight-room Colonial was built in 1877. The .38-acre parcel contains a detached five-car garage added onto the original barn. The barn-garage has a 20-foot ceiling, a workshop and a loft. Even though it has electricity, the garage doors are manual. The updated house retains much of its Old World charm with such features as wood floors, French doors, cast-iron radiators and crown moldings. The renovated kitchen has a rear staircase and is outfitted with granite countertops, wainscoting and a tin ceiling. There are four bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Noel Kappauf and Debra Carr, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100.