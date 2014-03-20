Immigration groups seek Rep. King’s aid

A coalition of immigrant advocates in Brentwood Wednesday launched a letter-writing campaign seeking specific action from Rep. Peter King in pushing for immigration reform.

The scores of missives collected by advocacy groups Make The Road New York, the Long Island Civic Engagement Table and Long Island Jobs With Justice are headed to the office of the Seaford Republican, whose district encompasses communities where many immigrants have settled, including Brentwood and Central Islip.

Ana Chireno, a community organizer with Make The Road New York, said the groups are asking King to follow through on a promise to write to House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), asking for a vote on reform that would include a path to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally.

Advocates also want King to put in writing his thoughts on ways to help the 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the United States.

“The legislative window is very small, but even if we see this window close we have to keep up the momentum for the immigration movement,” Chireno said.

King has said he supports a citizenship path with increased border security. Staff members said Wednesday that his district office in Massapequa Park has received calls and letters about the issue, with about 65 percent favoring comprehensive reform and 35 percent opposing it.

“I continue to work with Speaker Boehner to bring about an immigration bill,” King said in a statement.