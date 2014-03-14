Information seminar today on storm water in Freeport

Operation SPLASH plans to host a seminar about Long Island storm water today.

The program, “Storm Water Solutions for Long Island,” will focus on the quality of water that regional tributaries contribute to Long Island bays and wetlands, organizers said.

Operation SPLASH is a volunteer group that advocates for coastal environmental preservation on Long Island.

Greg Kent, president of California-based Modular Wetland Systems and Bio-Clean Environmental Services, is the event’s scheduled main speaker.

“This is a unique opportunity to obtain valuable insight on applications available for stormwater pollution,” organizers said in a statement.

The event will take place at Operation SPLASH offices, 202 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, and lunch will be served, organizers said.