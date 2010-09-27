Investigator: Testimony in Afghanis' slay credible
By Staff Sgt. Calvin Gibbs to randomly kill civilians while on patrol in Kandahar Province.. Prosecutors have also alleged that members of the platoon mutilated Afghan corpses and even collected fingers and other body parts, and that some posed for photos with Afghan corpses.. Morlock's attorneys are seeking to suppress the statements he made, saying they were made under the influence of muscle relaxants, sleeping pills and anti-nausea medicine prescribed for repeat concussions. Morlock was being evacuated from Afghanistan for apparent traumatic brain injury when he was questioned in May.. But Army Special Agent Anderson D. Wagner testified that Morlock was articulate during the interviews and that his account was corroborated by others in the unit. The hearing will determine whether the case proceeds to a court martial; Morlock and the others could face the death penalty if convicted.. "He made good eye contact. He was able to recount events that happened several months ago," Wagner said by audio feed from Kandahar.