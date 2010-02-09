Is an Online Degree Right For You?

When you think about sending your graduating senior to college, the usual scenario goes like this: In late August, you pack all of his stuff into the car and drive to the campus, where he’ll move into a closet-sized room shared with a total stranger.

But more and more parents are sending their kids to the finished basement or into the den for college - thanks to online degree programs. Brick-and-mortar universities can offer students a lot of pluses -- classroom and lab settings, diverse and accomplished faculty, social interaction, top-notch sports events, and networking opportunities. However, online degree programs can be a viable alternative for flexibility, and, often, lower costs.

But before you decide to go for an online degree, you and your student should do your homework and choose the right program for the right reasons.

Right off the bat, make sure that any online college is accredited by an agency that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. (For a searchable database of accredited schools-traditional and online-visit ope.ed.gov/accreditation.)

Accreditation is important for several reasons: First, it ensures that the school is meeting third-party standards of education. Second, students can’t get federal financial aid to attend a non-accredited school. And if your child ever decides to transfer to another school, online or brick-and-mortar, the new college will only accept credits earned from an accredited program.

Next, research the school the same way you would a traditional college: What are the class sizes? Sitting in a virtual classroom with 300 other students can be an easy way to be anonymous. How available are professors? Many online college professors have virtual “office hours,” when students can contact them for one-on-one help. What are their credentials? You want profs with experience in the field and at other colleges. And since your student will rely on technology for nearly all of her work, find out what kind of technical support is available, especially at night and on weekends.

Don’t forget to ask about cost. Per three-credit-hour course, most online degree programs cost between $600 and $900-very similar to what you’d pay at a mid-range public four-year school. Students save by living at home and having the flexibility to work (even full-time).

Next, consider the fields your student is interested in pursuing. Certain degrees-such as graphic design and computer programming-are more adaptable to online learning than others. But nursing students cannot complete their clinical practicum online, and education majors cannot do their student teaching online. Your student might like a combination of online and on-site learning, but be sure he understands what he’ll need to do to earn his degree.

If learning online appeals to your student but he would also like access to a brick-and-mortar college, consider colleges that offer “blended learning” or “hybrid courses”-a combination of face-to-face instruction and online coursework. Classes typically meet half as often as traditional courses, so students get the benefit of flexible schedules while still getting some face time with their peers and professors.

The bottom line is that technology is changing even the way students earn degrees. Ultimately, the college search is about finding the right fit, and if an online program fits your child, then she should go for it-all the way down the hall or into the basement. Look at it this way: At least you’re the only one who will know if she wears pajama pants to class.

Log On, Learn More

It only makes sense that you should begin your search for an online degree program…online.

Oedb.org: The Online Education Database ranks accredited online education programs. Find info on financial aid, student-faculty ratios and other important stats.

Nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator: Run by the National Center for Education Statistics, the College Navigator allows you to search for colleges based on many criteria, including distance learning.

Elearners.com: Dedicated to online programs, this site allows you to search by keyword, degree level, school name and more.

