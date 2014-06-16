Islip adopts disaster-preparation plan

The Islip Town Board has adopted a comprehensive plan for disaster preparation.

The board last week unanimously voted to accept Suffolk County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is meant to help municipalities prepare for natural disasters. Town officials worked with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services for two years to revise the town’s original hazard mitigation.

The plan identifies natural disasters, provides overviews of past and current mitigation plans, and discusses future mitigation proposals -- providing a guideline for responses to natural disasters and improving the town’s ability to apply for outside funding, according to the town. After superstorm Sandy, the town applied for FEMA funding for projects including purchasing emergency generators and elevating roadways in flood-prone areas.

“In the wake of superstorm Sandy, Islip has appreciated the necessity of mitigation planning which enables governments to identify policies and put into place programs and practices that will help to reduce risks and losses during natural disasters,” Councilman Anthony Senft said in a news release. “We need to be prepared -- that’s the bottom line. By working together with fellow municipalities in the best of interests of our constituents, we can find ways to improve and strengthen the communities in which we live and work, making them safer and stronger.”