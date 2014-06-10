Islip CEO Summit to take place June 11

ISLIP TOWN

4th annual CEO summit being held

The Town of Islip plans to hold its fourth Annual CEO Summit on June 11.

The free event and panel discussion will be moderated by town Councilman Anthony Senft and John Kominicki, formerly of the Long Island Business News, with a focus on international trade.

“Our goal is to foster an environment that places Islip at the forefront of economic innovation for our region,” Senft said in a release. “The CEOs on our panel have endured and prospered in international markets, while keeping a strong emphasis on our local community. I am sure that their lessons can translate to businesses of every size, and I urge every business leader to attend and take advantage of this wonderful event.”

Other panelists include chief executives from the fields of technology, shipping, transportation and food manufacturing.

The summit will be held at the NBTY Auditorium at 2100 Smithtown Ave., Ronkonkoma, starting with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the panel discussion at 9 a.m. Attendees must register by calling 631-224-5512 or visit www.islipida.com. — SOPHIA CHANG



UNIONDALE

College establishes heath care center

The New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has expanded its community clinical services with the opening of a health care center in Uniondale.

The new center, at 433 Uniondale Ave., is the former practice location of Dr. L. Ade Benedict, a physician who has served the community for more than 30 years, delivering hundreds of babies, including stars from the group Salt-N-Pepa and musician Run DMC. Benedict is associate professor and chair of NYIT’s Division of Obstetrics/Gynecology with the Department of Medicine, university officials said.

Doctors Sharon Koehler, Carlos Magalhaes and Brookshield Laurent will join Benedict at the expanded health care center, offering breast health, gynecology services, osteopathic manipulative medicine and family medicine services to the community. Osteopathic medical students will serve clinical rotations at the center. Most insurances are accepted, officials said.

NYITCOM also operates a family health care center in Central Islip and an academic health care center at NYIT’s Old Westbury campus. The academic health care center houses the Adele Smithers Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Center. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM



BABYLON

Town, sheriff host caregivers' events

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Town of Babylon on Wednesday is hosting an event for caregivers of those with cognitive impairments who wander.

The event is aimed at those with autism, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments who have a tendency to wander. There will be an informational seminar along with a demonstration of a tracking technology called Project Lifesaver.

The Sheriff’s Department began using Project Lifesaver in 2008. Under the program, individuals wear a transmitter, which is worn on the wrist, ankle or around the neck, which emits a tracking signal. When a caregiver calls to report that the person has wandered, the department’s search team uses vehicles with a mobile locator tracking system. A hand-held unit is used to search in areas inaccessible by vehicles.

The transmitter, battery, wristband and accessories cost about $300. The battery and wristband have to be changed monthly at a cost of $10.

The Wednesday event is being held in conjunction with Babylon Town’s Bridge Program, a free social skills program for children on the autism spectrum that also provides classes for parents and siblings.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Babylon Town Hall Annex, 281 Phelps Lane, North Babylon. Please call 631-852-3003 for more information. – DENISE M. BONILLA



YAPHANK

Recycling system boosts processing

Brookhaven Town plans to introduce a new recycling system that will quadruple the amount of materials processed at the Yaphank landfill.

The single-stream recycling system dubbed the “Green Stream Machine" can process up to 48 tons of recyclables per hour, while the old system breaks down about 12 to 14 tons in the same time frame.

The system includes new optical scanners and magnets, allowing materials to be sorted faster and with better efficiency, officials said.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine will make the move official at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the landfill, 352 Horseblock Rd.

Green Stream Recycling, a joint venture between Winters Bros. Waste Systems of Danbury, Connecticut, and Westbury-based Omni Recycling, invested more than $5 million in the machine.

It will receive a share of profits from the town selling the recyclables in return, officials said.

Officials from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation will also be at the news conference. — DEON J. HAMPTON



GLEN COVE

1st Dan Daly Cup set for high school field

The inaugural Dan Daly Cup will be held June 21 in partnership with the United States Marine Corps, Glen Cove school district, Nassau County Lacrosse Coaches Association, and the New York Lizards.

The all-star lacrosse game, including a parade, honors Glen Cove native Sgt. Major Dan Daly, said Glen Cove schools superintendent Maria Rianna.

Daly was a two-time Medal of Honor recipient who fought at the battle of Belleau Wood in France during World War I. He was also awarded for his service in China, Philippines, Haiti and Mexico. He died in 1937.

The game will be played at Glen Cove High School’s Maiden Field.

On the day of the game, the U.S. Marines are to rededicate a monument to Daly, followed by a parade of 300 Marines and a Marine band to the high school.

“This is what makes Glen Cove unique -- we have had a seamless coming together of the city, the school district and our first responders to honor our hometown hero,” Mayor Reginald Spinello said in a statement last week. Spinello thanked the Marines for giving “Glen Cove’s and Long Island’s young athletes the opportunity to hone their lacrosse skills while learning leadership techniques and offering community service.” - TED PHILLIPS

