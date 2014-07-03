Islip harbor police eye boaters during July 4 holiday

ISLIP TOWN

Police eye boaters during July 4 holiday

Islip Town harbor police will be monitoring the seas this July 4 holiday.

Town Councilman Anthony Senft on Thursday implored boaters to use designated pilots if they are planning to drink alcohol on their vessels.

“We live in one of the most pristine, beautiful places in this country, on the shores of the Great South Bay,” he said at a news conference. “All too often this wonderful celebratory weekend is disturbed by boating accidents. The focus should be on boating safety. We absolutely need to remind our friends, remind our family and remind our neighbors of the importance of remaining vigilant as it comes to safety.”

“Don’t put other people’s lives in danger,” said Gina Lieneck of Deer Park, whose 11-year-old daughter, Brianna, died in 2005 when another boat slammed into the Lienecks’ boat in the Great South Bay. “Just take caution and have a safe Fourth of July.”

Boating while intoxicated can be more deadly than drunken driving because of the many disorienting elements of being on the water, said Islip harbor police chief Alan Loeffler.

He said the best boating practice begins with making smart decisions.

“Boating while intoxicated will not be tolerated in the Town of Islip,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler said in addition to sobriety checks, the harbor patrol will also look for boats to have required safety equipment such as life jackets and fire extinguishers. — SOPHIA CHANG



HEMPSTEAD TOWN

No beach, park fees for vets and military

The Town of Hempstead has waived fees for town parks and beach admission for active duty military and veteran residents during the Fourth of July weekend.

Hempstead residents will have free access to the town's 23 swimming pools, every town beach and the Merrick Road Golf Course, according to a town news release.

Fees are waived Friday through Sunday and requires military or veteran identification and proof of Hempstead residency. It does not apply to family and guests. The town is not offering a discount for season beach or pool passes. There are no refunds for previously purchased passes.

No discount is available at Lido Golf Course and the fee waiver does not guarantee tee times at Merrick Road Golf Course. — JOHN ASBURY



OYSTER BAY

Community band scheduled to perform

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Community Band is scheduled to perform for the first time this summer at the annual Independence Day Celebration at Derby-Hall Bandstand on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The annual event is hosted by the American Legion, Quentin Roosevelt Post No. 4 and sponsored by the Town of Oyster Bay Historical Commission.

The band, which was started in 1850, has been playing at the location annually since about 1980.

It will see a change in scenery this summer for its Summer Lawn Concerts.

Started by former conductor Donald Luckenbill, the concert series has been held in front of the Oyster Bay High School since 1950. But brick and sidewalk repairs will move the three performances west to East Main Street.

The First Presbyterian Church at 60 East Main St. and the Christ Church at 61 East Main St. have offered their grounds for the concerts.

“The pastors of both churches have been very welcoming,” Stephen Walker, director of the band and resident of Oyster Bay, said. “They invited us and said they would love to have us.”

While the band has been playing at the high school for the past 64 years, the band played behind Christ Church once before — July 4, 1850.

“It’s a coincidence,” Walker said. “I thought it was interesting.”

The first Summer Lawn Concerts will take place Wednesday on the east side of the First Presbyterian Church. The last two concerts will take place on July 16 and 23 on the lawn between the Christ Church and the church rectory. — PRISCILA KORB

