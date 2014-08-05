Islip Town Board to vote on dump testing, bonds

The Islip Town Board is scheduled to vote on several expenditures and hold four public hearings at its town board meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board is to vote to pay Ronkonkoma-based Enviroscience Consultants Inc. $21,000 to conduct additional testing on materials at three town-owned properties at the Bay Shore Marina, the Police Athletic League fields on Clayton Street Park in Central Islip -- where asbestos has been confirmed in the dumped material -- and Bayport Beach.

The testing is an expansion of the $50,150 contract awarded by the town to Enviroscience on May 27 to assess 109 town-owned parks in the wake of a criminal probe by the Suffolk County district attorney into illegal dumping at four sites contaminated with heavy metals and pesticides.

The town also previously awarded Enviroscience $192,500 to help prepare a remediation plan at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, where an estimated 50,000 tons of debris tainted with toxins has been dumped.

The board will also take up a resolution to refinance $19 million in public improvement bonds, which would save the town $867,000 over the next seven years, according to the resolution. A two-thirds vote from the board is required for it to pass.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Public hearings will be held for increasing the maximum bonding amount to $3 million from $1.95 million for the construction of sewer district facilities in Sewer District 1 in Brentwood and increasing the amount to improve facilities of the Fair Harbor Water District to $3 million from $1.95 million. A hearing also is to be held on changes to the Islip Town zoning code and uniform traffic code.

Those wishing to address the town board should register with an aide in the lobby immediately before the meeting. If a sign language interpreter or other special accommodations are needed, call 631-224-5500.



