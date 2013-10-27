'Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa' tops box office with $32 million
Apparently astronauts are no match for Jackass.
According to studio estimates Sunday, Paramount's "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" tops the weekend box office with $32 million, sinking three-week champ "Gravity" to second place.
The Warner Bros. space drama starring Sandra Bullock added another $20.3 million to its haul, bringing its domestic ticket total to nearly $200 million.
Sony's high-seas thriller "Captain Phillips" held on to third place with $11.8 million.
Fox's "The Counselor," a gritty drama with an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz, debuted in fourth place with $8 million.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2" rolled into fifth place in its fifth week of release with $6.1 million.