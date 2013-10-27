'Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa' tops box office with $32 million

Apparently astronauts are no match for Jackass.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Paramount's "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" tops the weekend box office with $32 million, sinking three-week champ "Gravity" to second place.

The Warner Bros. space drama starring Sandra Bullock added another $20.3 million to its haul, bringing its domestic ticket total to nearly $200 million.

Sony's high-seas thriller "Captain Phillips" held on to third place with $11.8 million.

Fox's "The Counselor," a gritty drama with an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz, debuted in fourth place with $8 million.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2" rolled into fifth place in its fifth week of release with $6.1 million.