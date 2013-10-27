News

'Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa' tops box office with $32 million

Johnny Knoxville, left, as Irving Zisman and Jackson Nicoll as Billy in "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa," from Paramount Pictures and MTV Films. Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Apparently astronauts are no match for Jackass.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Paramount's "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" tops the weekend box office with $32 million, sinking three-week champ "Gravity" to second place.

The Warner Bros. space drama starring Sandra Bullock added another $20.3 million to its haul, bringing its domestic ticket total to nearly $200 million.

Sony's high-seas thriller "Captain Phillips" held on to third place with $11.8 million.

Fox's "The Counselor," a gritty drama with an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz, debuted in fourth place with $8 million.

"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2" rolled into fifth place in its fifth week of release with $6.1 million. 

