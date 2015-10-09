Janet Jackson, Chicago, The Cars among acts nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson, Steve Miller, Chicago and The Cars are among the first­time nominees being considered for induction next year in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Associated Press reports.

Cheap Trick, Los Lobos, Chaka Khan and James Brown's famed backup band The J.B.'s also are new to the ballot. Eight of the 15 potential honorees are first­timers, although none are in their first year of eligibility.

More than 800 artists and members of the music industry vote on the inductees, who will be announced in December. Fans can also vote on the rock hall's website toward a "fan's ballot" that will also be counted.

Artists back on the ballot for another try are Chic, Deep Purple, N.W.A., Nine Inch Nails, The Smiths, the Spinners and Yes.

Janet Jackson, 49, would uphold a family tradition. The Jackson 5 were inducted in 1997 and her late brother Michael joined as a solo artist in 2001. The singer of "If," "All For You" and "That's the Way Love Goes" just released "Unbreakable," her first new disc since 2008.

Artists are eligible for the hall 25 years after their first music is released. Acts nominated in their first year of eligibility, like Green Day last year, usually are slam dunks for inclusion but no one fits that bill this year.

The Cleveland­based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum generally inducts five performers a year, along with separately considered inductees in categories like nonperformers or early influences. The induction ceremony will be in New York in April, at a venue and date to be announced later.