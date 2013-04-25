Jay-Z, Beyoncé's Cuba trip angers Cuban-American politicians

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's trip to Cuba has angered two Cuban-American politicians who are demanding information on whether the couple's visit to the communist island was licensed.

U.S. Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida have written to the U.S. Department of Treasury expressing concern about the trip, The Associated Press reports. "The restrictions on tourism travel are commonsense measures meant to prevent U.S. dollars from supporting a murderous regime that opposes U.S. security interests at every turn and which ruthlessly suppresses the most basic liberties of speech, assembly and belief," the Republican lawmakers wrote.

John Sullivan, a Treasury spokesman in Washington, said he could not comment on specific licenses. He said the agency was working on a response to the letter from Ros-Lehtinen and Diaz-Balart.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z marked their fifth wedding anniversary in Havana last week. The state-run website CubaSi called it a tourist trip. The artists declined to speak with reporters.

U.S. citizens are not allowed to travel to Cuba for tourism, though they can obtain licenses for academic, religious, journalistic or cultural exchange trips.