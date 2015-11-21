Jeff Kidd, Shane Hubbard hook up twice in second half as LIU Post pulls away

Two touchdown catches by Shane Hubbard in the final 19 minutes lifted LIU Post over Bentley, 34-20, yesterday in Waltham, Mass.

Hubbard caught an 8-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Kidd with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter to put the Pioneers (7-4, 5-4 Northeast 10) up 27-20. He followed that with a 92-yard reception down the sideline with 13:50 left to seal it.

David White scored two early touchdowns of 9 and 14 yards that gave the Pioneers a 14-7 lead. White had 124 yards on 20 carries.

Post took a 20-10 lead into halftime.

St. Lawrence 21, USMMA 14: The Merchant Marine Academy scored all of its points in the fourth quarter.

St. Lawrence went into halftime with a 14-0 lead after a 26-yard pass from Mike Lefflbine to Leondre Simmon in the first quarter. Lefflbine connected with Matt Gardiner for a 1-yard catch in the second.

USMMA (3-6, 2-5 ECAC) got on the board with a 2-yard run by Wiley Martin with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. Matt McDaniels ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 11:28 remaining for the final score of the game.