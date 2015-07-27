Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday with her own greatest hits and more Hamptons buzz

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday around the Hamptons

There was big birthday buzz in the Hamptons this weekend as JLo made her way around town -- kicking off her 46th birthday festivities with family and friends with a flowered cake Friday night at Beautique in Southampton.

On Saturday, she showed up to 1 OAK in a show stopping black Bao Tranchi dress shortly after midnight hand-in-hand with Casper Smart and headed to a back table near the DJ booth. Jen danced as Mel DeBarge played her greatest hits and even grabbed the mic. She was joined by French Montana, Fat Joe, Thalia, and other VIP guests Natasha Bedingfield, Olivia Culpo and Charlie Walk.

Big names spotted at weekend benefits

More than 1,200 guests including Roger Waters, Fern Mallis, Brooke Shields, Nicole Miller, John Varvatos and Rufus Wainwright made their way through a canopy of bamboo trees, touring over 8.5 acres at The Byrd Hoffman Water Mill Foundation's Circus of Stillness Saturday night.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The celeb-filled event celebrated the arts and raised money for the nonprofit foundation, which operates The Watermill Center, which aims to provide support for emerging artists.

In East Hampton, Gayle King, co-anchor of CBS' "This Morning," and editor-at-large of "O, The Oprah Magazine," attended All Star Code's Annual Summer Benefit. The invite-only event took place at the home of All Star Code co-chair Loida Nicolas Lewis and benefit the organization's mission of helping men of color advance in the technology industry. Lewis' daughter, Christina Lewis Halpern, is the organization's founder.

Miss USA Olivia Jordana, Troy Carter, Chris Collins, "Real Housewives of New York" star Kristen Taekman and her husband, Josh, also attended.

Elisa DiStefano is News 12 Long Island's Entertainment & Traffic Reporter. You can watch her weekday mornings starting at 5am. You also see her weekly "Hot in the Hamptons" report every Monday on News 12 Long Island.