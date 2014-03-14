Jenny McCarthy, 'The View' co-host, takes over Shirley classroom

Jenny McCarthy pointed to a picture of her co-host on "The View," Barbara Walters, and asked a room of Shirley second-graders, "Who is this TV pioneer?"

Jocelyn Volpe, 7, raised her hand and said, "Amelia Earhart." After realizing her mistake, Volpe shook her head, hid her face in her hands and giggled.

Volpe was among 26 students to get a visit from McCarthy on Friday. The talk show host took over for their teacher Leigh-Ann Rosen at Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School in Shirley, filming a “View” segment titled, "Jenny Does Your Job!"

Rosen saw "The View" announce the segment in January and emailed them to see if McCarthy could come get a taste of her job.

Two week later, she said, the show's producer emailed her and said that McCarthy would be coming to the school.

"It was a great experience for the kids," said Rosen, 41, of East Moriches. "She was a teacher for the day, and it's hard teaching second-graders. She always wanted to be a teacher, so she got to try that out.”

McCarthy spent two hours in the classroom with students, quizzing them about the other hosts of "The View," asking them about their hopes and dreams, and reading a book about aviation pioneer Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

McCarthy admitted that at first she was nervous before walking into the classroom.

"I was afraid of failing," said McCarthy, 41. "I was afraid of not being able to control the room... so I was hoping they would be open to me, and they were so sweet. I gotta tell you it's one of my most favorite things I've ever done."

The lesson of the day was learning about women who were pioneers in their fields, and she asked what the kids wanted to be when they grew up.

"I believe we have some female presidents in this class," McCarthy said. "They were receptive, they listened and they got the message -- if you dream it, believe it and you can accomplish anything. When I was seven years old I told my mother I wanted to be a teacher and on TV, and look what happened."

It was a message young Jocelyn took to heart.

"Today, I learned that you should follow your dreams and try to make it,” she said. “We told her what we wanted to be when we grow up. I want to be a basketball player, a soccer player, on TV like her and a teacher."

The segment will air on a date yet to be determined.