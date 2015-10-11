Jerome Brooks III leads St. John the Baptist to victory

Jerome Brooks III had 155 yards rushing and three touchdowns, returned a punt 70 yards for a score, caught two passes for 20 yards and had nine tackles to lead St. John the Baptist (3-1) over Mount St. Michael, 35-19, in CHSFL yesterday. Nicholas Cipolla ran 18 times for 140 yards and a touchdown and Patrice Legagneur had 105 yards on 13 carries. St. Anthony's 45, Chaminade 17: Jordan Williams had 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. Anthony's (5-0).

Tom Walsh completed 11-of-21 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. James Pryor had 96 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Friars recovered three fumbles and lead 38-3 in the third quarter.

Gorton 36, Long Island Lutheran 16: With Long Island Lutheran (2-3) trailing by six in the fourth quarter and threatening to score from the 15-yard line, Gorton's Ishan Deshmukh forced a fumble and Malik Jones returned it 85-yards for a touchdown to put Gorton (6-0) up 28-16.