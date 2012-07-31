Jets backup quarterback Tim Tebow misses the 'normal' life
By NEWSDAY/AMNY. It's not easy being Tim.. Jets superstar Tim Tebow, who creates a frenzy among media and fans whether he's playing football, going to the grocery store or jogging shirtless, said he longs for a more "normal" life.. "Sometimes it is [difficult] if you just want to watch a movie, 'Dark Knight' or something," he said Monday. "It's not that I get frustrated doing it. It's just sometimes you just want to relax and be normal because that's how I view myself.. "Sometimes you'd like to be able to do more normal stuff and you can't," he said at the team's training facility in Cortland, N.Y.. Tebow, who was traded from the Broncos in March, said he's still getting used to the New York spotlight -- and a constant trail of attention that comes with it.. "I try not to think about it or worry about it or pay attention to it," Tebow said.. "I really just try to be myself and live as much of a normal life as I can without having any of this change who I am," he added. "It's something I take pride in, not changing, especially my values, my faith.". The Jets don't seem too worried about his ability to handle the pressure. "Certainly there's more media coverage for this team than any other I've been on," coach Rex Ryan said. "I'm sure there's some adjustment.". That was driven home after Tebow's first practice, when he doffed his rain-soaked jersey and T-shirt before running off the field, creating an image that was beamed around the world.. Fellow quarterback Mark Sanchez admitted he and his teammates gave Tebow "a hard time," but said, "it's all in fun.". Though Tebow said he won't change his demeanor, he'll make sure to keep his shirt on in public from here on out