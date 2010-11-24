Jets can win comfortably- for a change

BENGALS (2-8) at JETS (8-2)

Line: Jets by 9

Over/Under: 43 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 11 & NFL Network, ESPN (1050), 8:20 p.m.

Talk about two teams going in completely opposite directions. Detractors can say what they want about the Jets, but wins are wins, no matter how they come. It's hard to believe they can get any more thrilling or entertaining then they have been the last few weeks. I don't think the Jets will need last-second heroics against Cincinnati, but keep the antacids handy, Jets fans, with a spread this big. It's hard to believe Cincinnati is a year removed from the AFC North title. After a 2-1 start, the Bengals have lost seven straight, and surrendered 35 unanswered, second-half points last week in a 49-31 defeat against the Bills. Repeat, the Bills. The Jets (13-6 ATS in their last 19 games overall) need a big effort from their defense Thursday night. I laughed when I heard that Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens called Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis an "average corner" this week. I don't believe that for a second. But I do believe T.O. when he spoke about the Bengals after Sunday's loss, when he said: "We find ways to lose." Thanks for the tip, T.O. The pick: Jets.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PATRIOTS (8-2) at LIONS (2-8)

Line: Patriots by 6 1/2

Over/Under: 51

TV-Radio: Ch. 2, WFAN (660), 12:30 p.m.

The Lions are as much a part of Thanksgiving as my mom's pumpkin bread. (At least my mom's bread doesn't give me heartburn!) Detroit will play on Thanksgiving for an NFL record 71st time. But as good as the Lions have been to bettors this season (7-2-1 ATS), they have been as bad in their last six Turkey Day games (0-6 ATS). Plus, Detroit is playing a New England team coming off a big win (but not a cover) against the Colts. I don't believe the Patriots will be looking ahead to their Monday Night meeting on Dec. 6 with the Jets, which could very well decide the AFC East title, and a possible No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots are one of the NFL's best bounce-back teams against the spread: they are 11-5-1 ATS in their last 17 games following an ATS loss. The pick: Patriots.

SAINTS (7-3) at COWBOYS (3-7)

Line: Saints by 4

Over/Under: 50 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, WFAN (660), 4:15 p.m.

This should be the most entertaining game of Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are 2-0 under interim coach Jason Garrett. With their playoff hopes all but dashed, the Cowboys should enjoy their role as NFC spoiler. This game could be Exhibit A in that project. Dallas is 5-0 ATS in its last five Thursday games. However, the emerging Saints have good numbers against the Cowboys. New Orleans is 5-1 straight up and ATS in its last six games against Dallas. Although the Saints haven't been a consistent play this season (4-5-1 ATS), they are very reliable in this spot: New Orleans is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 road games against teams with a losing home record. This one might not be decided until late, but I think the Saints are starting to get hot at the right time. The pick: Saints.STAFF PICKS

Tom Rock: Jets, Patriots,

Cowboys

Bob Glauber: Bengals, Patriots, Saints

Roderick Boone: Bengals,

Patriots, Saints